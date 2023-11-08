Airbnb reveals top 5 ‘most-loved' homes in Pennsylvania

Looking for a place to stay for your next getaway? Look no further, some of the best Airbnb's to book are right in Pennslyvania.

On Wednesday, Airbnb launched a new feature called "Guest Favorites", a collection of the two million most-loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews and reliability.

Over the years, guests have left over 300 million reviews about their stays in various Airbnb's, however, the company realized guests are having a hard time finding reviews that relate to them.

With the new updates, guests can now sort reviews by recency or rating, easily view the number of positive and negative reviews and read reviews that include more detailed information.

All of the homes that are listed a "Guest Favorites" have excellent reviews and are rated above 4.9 stars.

Airbnb 2023 Winter Release:



🏡Guest Favorites – 2 million of the top homes based on ratings, reviews, and reliability

⭐More upgrades so you know exactly what to expect before you bookhttps://t.co/11pADgK43j — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 8, 2023

According to Airbnb, 40 percent of the listings in Pennsylvania are listed as Guest Favorites. Here's a list of the top five most-loved rentals found across the state:

Heidi’s Bed and Breakfast Log Cabin

Location: Myerstown, Pennslyvania

Rating: 5 Stars

Cost: $157 per night

Space: Private master suite in a bed and breakfast with a private attached bathroom

Heidi's Bed and Breakfast offers a private room that is part of a log cabin located in a tranquil part of Pennslyvania. This is the ideal stay for couples who are celebrating their honeymoon or anniversary, according to the listing. The host also stated they provide a homemade breakfast by request.

Credit: Airbnb

Martha’s Guest Suite

Location: Ronks, Pennsylvania

Rating: 5 Stars

Cost: $96 per night

Space: Entire second-floor guest suite with king-size bed, fits up to 2 guests, 1 bed and 1 bath

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch country, Martha's guest suite is a perfect getaway for couples or someone traveling alone, according to the list. It's in close proximity to outlet shopping, theaters and downtown Lancaster City.

Credit: Airbnb

Tranquil Studio

Location: Wellsboro, Pennsylvania

Rating: 5 Stars

Cost: $72 per night

Space: Entire guest suite, fits up to 2 guests, 1 bed and 1 bath

Tranquil Studio is a private studio apartment that is attached to a main house, according to the listing. This suite is perfect for those who enjoy outdoor activities because it's near hiking trails, hunting game lands and fishing. Also, there are farm animals on the property such as chickens and horses.

Credit: Airbnb

Mini Efficiency Apartment

Location: Wellsboro, Pennsylvania

Rating: 5 stars

Cost: $52 per night

Space: Entire guest suite, fits up to 2 guests, 1 bed and 1 bath

The Airbnb listing states the mini efficiency apartment is perfect for a couple on the go or a single traveler. The apartment is attached to a main house but has its own private entrance. It's near the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, trails and the Leonard Harrison State Park. The hosts even state that they provide snacks, homemade baked goods and more.

Credit: Airbnb

Orchard Guesthouse

Location: Altoona, Pennsylvania

Rating: 5 Stars

Cost: $97 per night

Space: Entire guest suite, fits up to 2 guests, 1 bed and 1 bath

The hosts share that Orchard Guesthouse was ranked the "#1 most hospitable host in Pennslyvania. Guests who book this listing will be close to shopping, restaurants and various places for outdoor activities. The host also provides breakfast options, games, bathroom items and more to make sure guests have the most comfortable stay.

Credit: Airbnb