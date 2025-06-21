2 women shot after fight breaks out at Airbnb party in Philadelphia, police say

Two women were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at an Airbnb party in Philadelphia overnight, police shared.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, in the vicinity 2300 block of N. 18th St.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One woman, 20 years old, had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, and another woman, 18 years old, had suffered a gunshot wound to her face, according to police.

Both women were taken to the hospital by police. The 18-year-old is in critical condition, and the 20-year-old is in stable condition.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out at a nearby Airbnb party, after which a man began firing into the crowd.

The exact location of the Airbnb party remains unknown at this time, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.