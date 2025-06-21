Philadelphia

2 women shot after fight breaks out at Airbnb party in Philadelphia, police say

According to police, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, in the vicinity 2300 block of N. 18th St.

By Cherise Lynch

Two women were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at an Airbnb party in Philadelphia overnight, police shared.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, in the vicinity 2300 block of N. 18th St.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One woman, 20 years old, had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, and another woman, 18 years old, had suffered a gunshot wound to her face, according to police.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Both women were taken to the hospital by police. The 18-year-old is in critical condition, and the 20-year-old is in stable condition.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out at a nearby Airbnb party, after which a man began firing into the crowd.

The exact location of the Airbnb party remains unknown at this time, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jun 9

Your daily NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast from Marvin Gomez

Juneteenth 21 hours ago

Your guide to Philadelphia's Juneteenth parade and festival

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us