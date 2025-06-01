Philadelphia

Ahead of Sunday's show, Roots Picnic organizers apologize for Saturday delays

After several people complained about long waits, set delays and other issues following a rainy Saturday, organizers of the Roots Picnic apologized online and promised Sunday's event would run more smoothly.

By Hayden Mitman

Attendees to the Roots Picnic on Saturday took to social media to complain that there were long lines, entry issues dur to rain and concerns over delays for performer sets throughout the day.

"The line to get in is 2-3+ hours long due to mismanaged lines, entry restrictions to The Mann due to rain and lawn damage and seemingly various other reasons (staffing?) along with set time delays that seem both announced and unannounced. People passing out in line and such, limited bathrooms/no water," reads the main post on Reddit under a thread titled "Roots Picnic Fiasco."

The thread amassed nearly 100 comments as of about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"This will be my last year. Got here at 1:35 and saw an email that they won’t open doors until 2 p.m.," read another post in the thread. "I thought okay, not too long from now. But it took 2 hours and 40 minutes to get in!! Come to find out that doors didn’t actually open till like 3:30."

Ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff for Sunday's continuation of the festival, Roots Picnic organizers addressed concerns, claiming the rain on Saturday led to a number of issues.

Meek Mill and Lenny Kravitz are set to headline Sunday's Roots Picnic.

For more details, check out the event's website, here.

