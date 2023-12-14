After 34 years, Project HOME co-founders to transition from leadership roles

After over 30 years of philanthropy work, Project HOME co-founders Sister Mary Scullion and Joan Dawson McConnon have officially stepped down from their leadership roles.

Since 1989, Project HOME has helped thousands of people in Philadelphia break the cycle of homelessness, find housing and offer support services.

Scullion and McConnon founded the organization after seeing the need to help those experiencing homelessness.

In an interview with NBC10, Scullion said she first worked for Woman Of Hope - an entry-level personal care residence providing a place for women who experience chronic mental illness - and knew she needed to continue to help others.

Scullion said when creating Project HOME they saw that emergency shelter was vitally important but there was also a need to provide solutions to stop the "revolving door" of homelessness.

"I think one of the key values of Project HOME is a sense of community," Scullion said." We believe that Project HOME is not merely a distribution of services but it's a process of transformation. And the process of transformation affects all of us. I am such a different person from having the amazing opportunity to work with people that have been unsheltered or struggled with trauma and other serious challenges. Their stories and their resilience and determination is so inspiring. And sometimes when you get a chance to touch someone else's suffering, in some way we're all changed through that."

Moving forward, Scullion and McCononn will step aside from the organization and let new leaders take charge to continue the mission of Project HOME.

"Our vision statement 'None of us are home until all of us are home', we've done what we can to deepen that, to make it real and alive and meaningful. And the next group will come in and even take it to the next level which is just so exciting to see," Scullion said. " It's been so humbling and such an honor to be a part of it."

To donate, volunteer or learn more about Project HOME visit www.projecthome.org.