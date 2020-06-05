After 2 Decades on Death Row, Wrongfully Convicted Man Will Be Set Free

Though Walter Ogrod confessed to killing of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn in 1988, evidence showed that he didn't commit the crime - and the Philly District Attorney's Office overturned his conviction Friday.

D.A. Larry Krasner said in a press conference that Ogrod would be exonerated and eventually set free from state prison.

Horn was found dead in a cardboard box after going missing from her family's home on Rutland Street in Northeast Philadelphia. Her death, and the errors in the case, became a media sensation, spurring countless articles, blog posts and even an episode of "Death Row Stories," narrated by Susan Sarandon.

After four years, detectives charged Ogrod, Horn's next door neighbor, and coerced him into confessing. He later recanted the confession.

The verdict at a first trial was 11-1 in favor to acquit him. A second trial relied on a jailhouse informant whose testimony proved to be unreliable.

Plus, prosecutors claimed Ogrod beat Horn with a weight bar. But her injuries showed she died of asphyxiation, not from blows to her head. And a sample of male DNA found at the crime scene did not match Ogrod's, the man's attorneys said in January.

The question now remains: if Ogrod didn't kill Horn, who did? Krasner would not say if his office is now looking for a new suspect.

"Let me just say we take our obligation very seriously and we look carefully at all options," he said Friday. "Both in terms of see if we can be of assistance in identifying the actual perpetrator but also in terms of some level of accountability for things that were done in the past."