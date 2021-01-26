African American Children's Book Fair Goes Virtual in 2021

The 29th Annual African American Children's Book Fair will be held virtually on Saturday, February 6th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. NBC10 and Telemundo62 is proud to return as a sponsor for the 2021 event. Hosted by the African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP), the book fair is one of the oldest and largest single-day events for African-American children's books in the country.

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 is proud to continue to support the African American Children’s Book Fair, one of the oldest and largest single-day gatherings for diverse children’s books in the country,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “If 2020 has taught us anything, it is the importance of diversity and sharing stories from communities of color. While this year’s event will be virtual, it will continue to serve as a vital resource for children of diverse backgrounds to see themselves reflected in the stories from their own community.”

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL EVENT.

The African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP), a non-profit organization, was created in 1992 to promote and preserve children’s literature written by or about African Americans. The AACBP collaborates with authors, illustrators, publishers, booksellers, educators, librarians, consumers, and corporate entities committed to promoting literacy. AACBP recognizes that early access to books plays an important role in building lifelong readers.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Among the numerous youth programs AACBP provides, include: