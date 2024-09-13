Pa.'s new Housing Action Plan to increase affordable housing, address homelessness

Leaders in Pennsylvania want to make it easier for people who live in the state to become homeowners.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the creation of Pennsylvania's Housing Action Plan through an executive order.

The plan is designated to tackle the state's housing shortage, address homelessness and expand affordable housing options.

A key challenge we face in attracting new residents is the lack of safe, affordable housing – which is why my Administration is focused on delivering commonsense solutions to expand affordable housing and lower housing costs for Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Shapiro said. "We’re taking action to build more homes in the communities that need them most, lower costs so families can afford to stay in their homes, repair aging houses, and make sure our seniors can live with dignity and comfort. We’re all in this together, and I’m committed to ensuring everyone has access to a place they can truly call home.”

The governor's office says this will make the state a more attractive place to live and help Pennsylvania's economic development.