Advocates pushing for protected bike lanes in Philly to rally outside City Hall

Bike safety advocates, families of crash victims and other concerned residents are set to gather in Center City Thursday afternoon to demand the installation of protected bike lanes throughout Philadelphia.

The demonstration – organized by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Philly Bike Action, Families for Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia, and other groups – is set to take place outside of City Hall from 4 p.m. through 5 p.m. The groups plan to present nearly 10,000 petition signatures to Mayor Cherelle Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson demanding that the city install permanent protection for every bike lane in Philadelphia and implement safety improvements for bicyclists.

The rally will take place nearly a month after Dr. Barbara Friedes – who was recently named a chief resident at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – was struck and killed by a driver while she was riding her bike in Center City.

Police said the 30-year-old doctor was wearing a helmet and riding in a designated bike lane back on July 17 when she was struck by the driver of a blue 2018 Volkswagen who was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound along the 1800 block of Spruce Street.

After hitting Friedes, the Volkswagen continued on to strike a parked 2019 Nissan, a 2018 Toyota and a 2019 Lexus that were all legally parked on the street, officials said.

The driver of the Volkswagen – later identified as 69-year-old Michael Vahey -- was later charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.

In a statement, Friedes’ parents, John and Mary Dietrick, noted that it was Vahey’s second DUI arrest. They said he had previously been convicted in 2009 after driving the wrong way along Pine Street at 10th Street in Philadelphia.

“The fact that this is Michael Vahey’s second DUI, and he was back on the streets of Philadelphia drinking and driving at twice the legal limit is simply unacceptable,” they wrote. “The fact that Barbara lost her life to a drunk driver operating a motor vehicle at twice the legal limit for a second time is even more despicable.”

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Friedes was the first person to be killed while riding a bicycle in Philadelphia in 2024. Another victim, Christopher Cabrera, was struck and killed while riding a bike in Kensington also on July 17.

They said there was a record number of reported bicyclist deaths in Philadelphia in 2023 with 10 people killed.

“Not only are these tragic deaths unacceptable, they were preventable,” Chris Gale, Executive Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said. "She was doing everything right. She still lost her life because there wasn’t enough infrastructure, concrete barriers. There wasn’t a way to really, really protect her in the road."

Back on July 26, hundreds of bike safety advocates gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and rode through several neighborhoods before stopping at City Hall to protest the deaths of Friedes and Cabrera.

The organizers for the protest said they wanted concrete barriers and a ban on parking in the bike lanes.

In response to the July 26 protest, a spokesperson for Mayor Parker told NBC10 that she was a major advocate for speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street.

"The crash that caused Dr. Friedes' death was a terrible tragedy, and the mayor noted on air that she learned of the criminal charges filed against the driver of the car shortly before the program aired. We commend the work of Philadelphia police and District Attorney Krasner on the case. Several other pedestrians were killed by cars in recent days; police investigations are ongoing. Every pedestrian, bicyclist or motorist death in a crash is a tragedy; we mourn every loss," the spokesperson said in a statement.

NBC10 reached out to Mayor Parker's office for comment on Thursday's rally. We will share their response once we hear back from them.