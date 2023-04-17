Adult Supervision Rule for Teens Now in Effect at Fashion District Philadelphia

What to Know All teens under the age of 18 must now be accompanied by an adult age 23 or older at Fashion District Philadelphia, also known as the Gallery, after 2 p.m. every day. Groups larger than four people are also not allowed in the mall when not accompanied by a person 23 years of age or older.

The rule does not apply to children who work in the mall or are taking SEPTA.

The new rule went into effect on Monday, nearly two weeks after a flash mob of hundreds of teenagers gathered near the Fashion District and caused chaos throughout Center City’s Market Street East area.

A new adult supervision rule for teenagers at a Philadelphia mall is now in effect after a flash mob caused chaos in Center City earlier this month.

All teens under the age of 18 must now be accompanied by an adult age 23 or older at Fashion District Philadelphia, also known as the Gallery, after 2 p.m. every day. Groups larger than four people are also not allowed in the mall when not accompanied by a person 23 years of age or older.

The rule does not apply to children who work in the mall or are taking SEPTA.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A sign outside of Fashion District Philadelphia

The mall’s previous code of conduct required visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult who was at least 25 years old after 5 p.m. on Fridays and through the end of the weekends.

The new rule went into effect on Monday, nearly two weeks after a flash mob of hundreds of teenagers gathered near the Fashion District and caused chaos throughout Center City’s Market Street East area.

Some Philadelphia residents, like Aguila Laureano, support the new rule, believing it will make the mall safer and prevent children from being disorderly.

“Oh my God, I was raised and born here, you know what I’m saying? Now all of a sudden I’m afraid to come down here,” Laureano said.

Gabby Hughlett, who works at ‘Got the Look,’ a boutique at the Fashion District, doesn't believe the rule will help however.

“With us being a small business and with us being new and our main customer being juveniles, it’s definitely going to hurt our business and our sales,” Hughlett said. “Two p.m. is definitely way too early I feel.”

Hughlett told NBC10 foot traffic at the mall has already been decreasing since the pandemic. She also said her business isn’t a big corporate chain that can sustain a drop in customers.

“The flash mobs were after mall hours so, you know, I really feel like it happens later on,” she said. “You know the mall closes at seven so, I do think the curfew should definitely be way later.”

Hughlett believes the curfew was a knee jerk reaction and that the flash mob was a one-off incident during spring break. She told NBC10 the solution to preventing a similar incident should be an increase in security and police presence.

A new adult supervision rule for teenagers at a Philadelphia mall is now in effect after a flash mob caused chaos in Center City earlier this month. NBC10's Karen Hua got reactions from teens.

The new curfew also led to mixed reactions from teenagers. Samantha Utley, a 17-year-old senior at Upper Darby High School, told NBC10 she was turned away at the mall Monday afternoon.

"We told him how old we were and he was like, 'Yeah. You guys can't come in. You guys will have to call somebody,'" she said.

Utley recently injured her foot and has been wearing a cast. She told NBC10 she and her friend Stephanie Humphries visited the Fashion District after school and wanted to sit down in a place with air conditioning.

"The mall is where like, all the kids go and yes they do cause commotion but like, we're just two girls. I'm just trying to go shop," Humphries said.

Utley told NBC10 while the new rule applies to inside the mall, it won't stop kids from being disorderly outside of it.

"It's gonna happen regardless and I fell like that taking it out on everybody just for people making the poor decisions, I don't think is fair," Utley said.

Other teens believe the curfew is fair however.

"I think that the kids of Philadelphia brought this on ourselves. That we did this to the entire group," Yasmeen Felder, 16, told NBC10.

Trenay Dantzler of West Philadelphia agrees.

"So the Two p.m. is fine so it gets the parent more involved. Like you have accountability," Dantzler said. "I think it's smart because there's too much gun violence in the city."

Philadelphia Police told NBC10 mall security will be enforcing the curfew while officers in the area will be responsible for general public safety. NBC10 reached out to the Fashion District Philadelphia and Center City District for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.