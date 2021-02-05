Acme Discontinues Instacart, Forms Own Shopping-Delivery Platform

Acme Markets Inc. is discontinuing its relationship with Instacart Inc. as its curbside pick-up partner and is establishing its own drive-up-and-go ordering system in its stores, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The move will affect 60 Instacart employees working from 10 Acme stores throughout the Philadelphia area, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The permanent job cuts take effect Feb. 15.

Acme’s move to establish and bring in-house the shopping system comes as Instacart said it expected to reduce its in-store shopping jobs by 1,900, according to a recent report in The Wall Street Journal. Part of the company’s decision to cut jobs was based on grocers moving to use their own employees for the service.

