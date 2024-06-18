Accused Bucks Co. family killer faces new charges, allegedly bit fingers, attacked guards

The man accused of killing three members of his family during a violent rampage that began in Levittown, in Bucks County and ended in Trenton, NJ, is facing new charges that allege he attacked officers in the jail where he is held, biting their fingers, and punching and kicking them in at least three alleged incidents.

According to police, Andre Gordon, 26, is facing new charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and other offenses after separate incidents occurred in the Bucks County Jail on May 23 and 29.

In the first incident, on May 23, at about 8:12 a.m., officials claim Gordon attacked officers at least three times. Court documents note the incidents unfolded after a correctional officer observed Gordon sharpening a spoon from the jail's commissary and using it in an attempt to force open his cell door.

Correctional officers responded and handcuffed Gordon, court documents note, but became an "active resistor" as the law enforcement officials attempted to pat him down. Gorgon struggled with officers until he was secured with leg shackles, court documents note.

Then, at about 11:37 a.m., that day, court documents note that Gordon is alleged to have attacked officers as he was being led to a shower.

In this incident, court documents claim, Gordon had managed to move his handcuffed arms from behind his back to his front and charged at officers, attempting to punch them. But, officers were able to tackle Gordon and, court documents say, while on the ground, the alleged killer tried to bite, kick and punch officers until they were able to separate from Gordon and lock him in the room.

Less then an hour later, at about 12:05 p.m., court documents claim, officers tried to move Gordon from the shower back to his cell and they pepper sprayed him while he refused to comply with officers.

Eventually, officers were able to get Gordon back to his cell, though court documents note, he resisted officers.

No officers were injured in any of these incidents on May 23, officials said.

However, the evening of May 29 was a different story, court documents claim.

Here, as officers were doing cell checks around 8:10 p.m., Gordon told them to "leave him alone" as they approached his cell, according to court documents.

As officers attempted to enter Gordon's cell, court documents claim, he refused to comply with order and tried to block officers from entering the cell. When officers forced their way in, Gordon fought back, biting one officer's thumb and biting another on his pinky, court documents note.

The correctional officers tried to restrain Gordon and, an officer slipped on urine in the cell floor as he attempted to put shackles on the inmate's legs, injuring his elbow in the process, according to court documents.

Officers were eventually able to subdue and restrain Gordon, court documents claim.

Following this incident, two officers needed treatment for injuries sustained in the attack, according to police.

These incidents follow an incident on May 15 where Gordon refused to leave his jail cell for a preliminary hearing.

Gordon remains imprisoned in the Bucks County Jail. He is set to appear in court for an arraignment on murder charges on July 12.

He has been in police custody since March 16, after, officials claim, he shot and killed his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, as well as his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, inside their Levittown home.

After this shooting, he is alleged to have driven to a home about two miles away, also in Levittown, where he killed the mother of his two children, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel.

Gordon was apprehended later that day when he was found wandering the streets of Trenton, New Jersey.