Roe v. Wade

Abortion Rights Protest Planned in Philly After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Protest organizers say that they are angry and devastated after warning about this outcome for years

Almost immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe. v. Wade, organizations across the nation are calling for action.

Protestors for and against abortion gathered outside the court shortly after the decision was announced, which eliminated women’s 50-year constitutional right to abortion.

A protest calling for the decision’s reversal is planned at Philadelphia’s City Hall Friday at 6:30 p.m. The planned protest is being co-hosted by Working Families Party, Philly DSA, and Socialist Alternative.

“The #SCOTUS 's overturning of Roe is an obvious act of class warfare that will hurt millions of people, particularly Black people, poor people, and those living in red states,” Phily DSA, a local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, said in a tweet.

Women’s March – a grassroots organization on a mission to create transformative social change – is calling for a "summer of rage" until women across the U.S. have the right to safe, legal and accessible abortion.

“The day that we have warned about for the last five years has arrived,” the organization said in a statement about the We Won’t Go Back campaign that calls for a rage of summer after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Protest organizers say that they are angry and devastated after warning about the outcome for years.

“On May 3rd we gathered at courthouses across the nation,” the organization said on its website. “On May 14th, one million women and allies marched in 453 cities and towns to protect Roe and abortion rights. And we're just getting started.”

