A man wanted for shooting and killing his girlfriend in the presence of her 11-year-old son was captured in an abandoned Philadelphia home after spending about two months on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Office in Philadelphia announced on social media Thursday the capture of Adiud Torres. They found in him around 6:45 a.m. in an abandoned home on Hart Lane in the Kensington neighborhood that is just a few blocks from where the killing took place.

Torres cooperated with officers and was arrested without incident, the marshals service said.

Marshals said Torres allegedly "shot his girlfriend in front of her 11 year-old son and then fled the scene" on Dec. 23, 2023.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

@USMS_Philly arrested Abiud Torres, 20, this morning in an abandoned home in Kensington. Torres was wanted for the Dec. 23rd murder of a woman which occurred in the 3100 block of Hartville St. Torres shot his girlfriend in front of her 11 year-old son and then fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/4lLuCkwn0t — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) February 22, 2024

The killing of 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas took place along the 3100 block of Hartville Street in Kensington, Philadelphia police said.

Early in January, a $20,000 reward for Torres' arrest was announced. It wasn't immediately clear if that reward helped lead to his arrest as marshals said "investigators developed information Torres may be frequenting multiple abandoned residences in the Kensington section of Philadelphia."

In the days after the killing, Joey Vargas told NBC10's Aaron Baskerville that he had warned his daughter about Torres before her death.

"She told me little stuff, and like I said, I'm a guy from North Philadelphia and I told her 'he's no good,'" said the victim's father. "You just hear the word, the street word, he's no good. I never met him. I don't know him."

NBC10 learned that the pair had only been dating about 2 months before Vargas was shot and killed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The elder Vargas said that his grandson told him that, on the night of the slaying, he was playing video games and he heard Vargas and Torres arguing -- "Like they always did," the victim's father noted -- and the boy heard a gunshot.

The victim's family told NBC10 that Vargas was shot in the shoulder, and Torres, allegedly remained for a moment after the shooting, crying over her before running off.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

"Whoever's hiding you or whatever they doing, [it's] just making things worse, because this guy can kill your sister, your mother even your own son, you never know," said the elder Vargas.

Now the Vargas family can have some level of comfort knowing Torres is behind bars.

“Abiud Torres committed a senseless, tragic crime, against a woman who had her whole life ahead of her," U.S. Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark said. "I am hoping this arrest can bring some closure to the Vargas family and all who knew Tatiana Vargas."

Marshals said Torres was turned over to Philadelphia homicide investigators. No court record possibly listing an attorney who could comment on Torres' behalf could be found late Thursday morning.