Abington teen pens book on his struggle with depression

For Justin Kemp, 17, of Abington, learning to live and grow into adulthood has been a struggle.

For years, Kemp said, he's dealt with suicidal thoughts and issues with depression that made it difficult for him to see a bright future for himself.

"When I was at my lowest point, I felt that I was alone and I had no one to care for me, no one to love me." he told NBC10's Matt DeLucia.

In fact, at the age of 13, Kemp even attempted to take his own life by swallowing a bottle of pills.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

But, in an effort to help others who may be going through the same feelings, the Germantown Academy student has written a book -- "Dear," -- that details the pain he went through.

"These notes are personal messages talking about, to my family, my friends, my pets honestly. It was a goodbye letter," he said.

Kemp's mother, Colena Johnson-Kemp, said she knew her son was struggling, but didn't know how deep his emotional wounds were.

"I noticed a change in his behavior. A lot more sleeping, a lot more being in a room, being in the dark a lot," she told NBC10. "I'm sorry because it's so emotional, but the letters... reading the book was hard. To realize how deep he really was. How how sad he was. How depressed he was. And, I didn't know."

But, Kemp has been through therapy and treatment and, he said, he's learning to rely on the support systems around him.

"It's about learning about the things that you have, the support systems and the people who care for you," he said.

And, he said, he hopes that, through publishing the book, he can help others who may be struggling with similar feelings.

"I think a lot of people feel that way. So, I wrote this book to show people that they're not alone," said Kemp.

Justin's book, "Dear," is available at Barnes and Noble.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.