North Philadelphia

Abington Teen Killed in North Philadelphia

A 16-year-old from Abington died after being shot in the head early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

An officer investigates after a teenager from Abington was found dead in North Philadelphia.
NBC10

Police are investigating after a teen boy was killed by being shot in the head in North Philadelphia, early Monday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, Keivon Abraham, 16, of Abington, was found along the roadway on the 2400 block of N. Clarion Street in North Philadelphia, after he had been shot once in the head.

Police said Abraham was pronounced on the scene at about 12:22 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said that there has been no arrest yet and no motive is yet known for the incident.

However, police have said they are looking for a man believed to have been wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt or long sleeve grey shirt, as well as black pants and white sneakers, at the time of the shooting.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

