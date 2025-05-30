Thief steals car from grocery store with sleeping child in back. Boy found OK

Some scary moments for a mother in Philadelphia overnight after her car was stolen with her sleeping 6-year-old child asleep in the back. Luckily, the boy was found safe and reunited with his family a short time later.

It all began just after midnight early on Friday, May 30, 2025, when the mother pulled into the parking lot of the Save A Lot at West Chelten and Pulaski avenues in the Germantown neighborhood and went inside the grocery store, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The mom told responding officers she had just parked her car and left the car running while she did "some quick shopping," Small said. She left the key in the ignition since her 6-year-old son who recently broke his leg could remain sleeping in the backseat.

The woman notified police of the abduction and police sent out the car's description citywide.

Luckily, officers found the car less than 30 minutes later parked just a block away.

"The vehicle still had the engine running and the 6-year-old was in the backseat, still asleep," Small said.

The child was OK and reunited with his mom, Small said. He had recently been treated for a broken leg and his crutches remained in the backseat.

The car thief had fled.

"More than likely when the person stole this car it was a crime of opportunity," Small said. "When they got in the vehicle -- at some point -- they must have realized there was a 6-year-old boy sleeping in the backseat."

The special victims unit would conduct the investigation into the car theft since police considered it an abduction. It was unclear if more than one person was involved.

Police would dust the car for prints and look at surveillance video from the abduction scene and where the car was found as they work to track down the car thief.