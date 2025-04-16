Pennsylvania

Dog, 5 puppies found abandoned behind Pa. shopping center

Police and the SPCA are searching for answers after an adult-aged Cattle Dog and five puppies were found abandoned in crates behind a shopping center in Wyncote on Tuesday, April 15

By Emily Rose Grassi

A dog and five puppies were found abandoned in cages behind a shopping center in Montgomery County on Tuesday, according to officials.

An officer with the Cheltenham Township Police Department was told that the dogs were left on the 2400 block of Shoppers Lane in the Wyncote section of the township around 9:30 p.m. on April 15, police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found two small cages, police said. One cage had one dog in it and the other had five dogs crammed inside.

Photo by: Cheltenham Township Police Department
Police said they believed the dogs were malnourished and neglected by their appearances. The animals were taken to the Montgomery County SPCA in Conshohocken.

On Facebook, the MCSPCA said that the abandoned dogs were an adult Cattle Dog and five 6-month-old Cattle dog mix puppies.

The MCSPCA said that the adult was in okay condition, but it the puppies came to them underweight, dirty and scared.

If you have any information, please contact Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600, extension 499 right away.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-885-1600, extension 777.

