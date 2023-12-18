Abandoned building, longtime daycare, burns to ground in Camden

First responders responded to a two-alarm fire at a former daycare in Camden on Monday morning.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, officials said, three-story building collapsed.

According to officials, fire crews responded to a fire along the 200 block of Line Street, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, to find the vacant building engulphed in flames.

The building, which for decades house the Broadway Family Center before it shuttered after filing for bankruptcy in 2018, collapsed as firefighters addressed the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, officials said, no one was injured in this incident as the building was abandoned.

An investigation into what may have sparked this incident, officials said, is ongoing.