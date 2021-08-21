A Wallaby in Pa.? Police make puzzling find in Lebanon County

Lee la historia en español aquí.

From the land down under, to Pennsylvania, Police in Lebanon County were able to safely capture a wallaby that had been on the loose days.

The animal was caught Wednesday morning near Freeport Road, after someone reported seeing it roaming through the Mount Zion area.

"Each day I stopped here on my way home just to look for it," Dave Berger told WGAL-TV.

The Game Commission said it remains unclear how the Aussie wallaby got loose, though they believe it may have been an illegal pet that either was abandoned or escaped.

"We want to do it in the safest way possible, and we want to try to get that wallaby to a facility where it can be well taken care of," Lebanon County's Game Warden, Derek Spitler, told WGAL-TV.

Spitler added that the animal was tranquilized and transported to a wildlife facility.

Pennsylvania law requires an exotic animal permit to legally own a wallaby in the state. Authorities say no one in the Mount Zion area had such a permit.