A student may be the one conducting the orchestra when you see ‘The Nutcracker' this year

The Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra Apprenticeship Program allows young conductors to lead the way

By Emily Rose Grassi and Frances Wang

Philadelphia Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" begins Friday and in the pit, you'll find young conductors learning to do the job while on the job.

It's all part of an apprenticeship program that looks to mentor aspiring conducting students from underrepresented communities.

During the final dress rehearsal on Thursday before opening night, the apprentices took the lead.

From December 8 to 13, Philadelphia Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" is running at the Academy of Music.

This year, three of the conductors are with the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra Apprenticeship Program which is led by Beatrice Affron.

"I've been throwing them into rehearsal," Affron told NBC10. "They're been just doing wonderfully. They're very responsive. I'm in their ear and waving to them from the other side of the orchestra."

Affron has been with the company for thirty years. Under her, the apprentices get to work with a full professional orchestra at just 18 to 24 years old.

"It's a great experience, humbling but great," Andrew Samlal said. "Some of my favorite parts of conducting are actually letting go, and participating with the musicians."

As they continue to learn and grow, it's easy to hear their passion and extraordinary potential.

