A salute to service: Delco vet gets surprise visit from the Phillie Phanatic

Corporal David Billingsley has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans.

Most recently, according to the Chichester School District, Billingsley has been riding with the Warriors Watch Riders, a group that, among other efforts, escorts service members when they return home after being deployed.

The district said, Billingsley also supports Team Foster, a nonprofit group that connects injured veterans with service dogs.

And now, Billingsley got a little support himself when the Phillie Phanatic, flanked by Phillies ball girls, showed up on his doorstep on Monday.

"We are here to tip our caps to you Corporal Billingsley for all you have done for our country and our veterans," Scott Palmer, a Phillies ambassador and navy veteran told Billingsley.

Joined by a parade of veterans and first responders, the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies ball girls marched up the street that Billingsley recently moved to in Boothwyn after moving out of Bucks County -- a step that was done in an effort to be closer to his grandchildren, he said.

Asked about the work he does to support veterans, like himself, Billingsley said he just wants to make sure no veteran feels like they were left behind.

"It's just something that is in us to make sure no veteran is ever left behind or forgotten, no vet ever feels their service is done or void," he said. "It's important they know they're loved and cared for."

And, for Erica Liermann, a veteran who served in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Billingsley has been a steadfast support system when she needs a friend.

"There was a time I said 'I'm overwhelmed,' and he said you're never alone, call any day any time of night' and we had literally met one time," she said.

Along with the surprise visit from the best mascot in baseball, Billingsley will join the Phanatic once again this week, when, on Saturday, he will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park during the upcoming Salute to Service game.

The opportunity, he said, came as a surprise and, he humbly said, he hoped to live up to the honor.

"I had no idea any of this was taking place. None," said Billingsley. "I don't feel any of this is necessary for me. There are thousands and thousands of others out there, soldiers and service members, that deserve this more than I do."