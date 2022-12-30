A Philly Restaurant Loved by Guy Fieri Makes List of Top ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives'

Guy Fieri has visited 17 restaurants within the city limits of Philadelphia on his hit Food Network show 'Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,' and he's visited 26 restaurants in Pennsylvania over the show's 40-plus seasons.

But which one is the best of the best?

The cooking website Mashed recently reviewed every outpost featured on Fieri's show, and they selected their top choice in each of the 50 states. It should come as no surprise that Pennsylvania's best, according to the list, is right here in Philly.

Honey's Sit 'N Eat, the comfort food restaurant at the corner of North 4th and Brown Streets in Northern Liberties, earned Pennsylvania's top spot.

"When Guy Fieri rolled through in 2011, they decided to serve him their next-level take on old-school frito pie, two ways — and we were seriously impressed," Mashed wrote. "There was the brisket Frito pie, made with meat cooked for five hours before it's sliced and pan fried."

Honey's used to operate a second location at 21st and South Streets, but that spot closed in June 2021.