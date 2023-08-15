A mother and her son were found dead and badly decomposed inside a home in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police were called just after 6 p.m. after reports of a strong odor coming from the house.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her sixties in the second-floor bathroom, according to police. Officers also found her 49-year-old son on the staircase.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

