Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Oak Lane, police say

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue in West Oak Lane on Wednesday night

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police on scene of a shooting in West Oak Lane
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue in West Oak Lane just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, police said.

The man in his early twenties had gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to a nearby hospital by police where he died just after 8:30 p.m., according to police.

No weapons were found and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

