A man in his thirties was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 200 block of East Ashmead Street in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers took the victim to a nearby hospital where he died just after 9 p.m.

Philadelphia's growing homicide total

Entering Tuesday, there were at least 286 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 21% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.