A man is facing charges after attacking a driver in an attempt to steal a car, police say

A man has been charged after attempting to carjack a driver in New Jersey Sunday morning, according to police.

Just before 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a carjacking in progress on U.S. Route 30 near Absecon Boulevard.

The Absecon Police Department said the suspect, identified as Deshaun Washington, 31, entered a lane of traffic on foot with the intent to disrupt traffic.

A driver came to a stop to avoid colliding with Washington, who then, according to police, “aggressively approached” the car, started banging on the hood of the car and repeatedly punched the driver’s side window in an attempt to gain access.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In an attempt to escape the driver sped up to leave the area at which time Washington started throwing rocks at the driver, shattering one of the car’s taillights and causing other damage to the car.

When police arrived, Washington fled into a wooded area near an adjacent hotel initiating a search. Police located him and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Washington is being held on charges including first degree carjacking, weapons offenses, and criminal mischief.