A lot to love: Eagles celebration parade date set!

The day may typically be associated with the color red, but this year, on Valentine's Day, the City of Philadelphia will likely be covered in Eagles green as far as the eye can see.

That's because after a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Birds are headed back to the City of Brotherly Love for a celebration parade on Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Talk about having a day to celebrate the people you love.

On Monday, Philadelphia officials confirmed that the date for the parade for the Super Bowl champions would be Valentines' Day.

The City can confirm the Eagles celebration will be on Friday, February 14.



On social media, shortly after the game, the team also said the parade would likely be held Friday. The city confirmed the date later in the morning.

Officials have not yet detailed the route, but if it's anything like 2018's celebration, it will begin at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue then head north up Broad Street before wrapping around City Hall.

The buses carrying the celebrating team would then head up Ben Franklin Parkway to end with speeches and celebrations on a stage set up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

So, get ready for a date with 53 of the best football players in the game and make sure to get them something nice.

After all, they just put a ring on it.