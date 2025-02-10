Philadelphia Eagles

A lot to love: Eagles celebration parade date set!

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to fly down Broad Street on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in celebration of their decisive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The day may typically be associated with the color red, but this year, on Valentine's Day, the City of Philadelphia will likely be covered in Eagles green as far as the eye can see.

That's because after a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Birds are headed back to the City of Brotherly Love for a celebration parade on Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Talk about having a day to celebrate the people you love.

On Monday, Philadelphia officials confirmed that the date for the parade for the Super Bowl champions would be Valentines' Day.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

On social media, shortly after the game, the team also said the parade would likely be held Friday. The city confirmed the date later in the morning.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Police announce arrests, citations at Philly's Super Bowl victory celebrations

First Alert Weather 20 hours ago

Snow to fall on Philly, Pa. suburbs, NJ, Delaware on Tuesday into Wednesday

Officials have not yet detailed the route, but if it's anything like 2018's celebration, it will begin at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue then head north up Broad Street before wrapping around City Hall.

The buses carrying the celebrating team would then head up Ben Franklin Parkway to end with speeches and celebrations on a stage set up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

So, get ready for a date with 53 of the best football players in the game and make sure to get them something nice.

After all, they just put a ring on it.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us