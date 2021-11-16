A Look Inside the Massive Lehigh County Mansion

A massive mansion in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, went up in flames Tuesday morning, injuring at least two firefighters.

The home, located along Barrington Lane, is listed on Realtor.com as being 38,000 square feet with at least six bedrooms and more than 14 bathrooms. It sits on more than 4 acres of land and was listed for more than $6 million.

The home, referred to on a website as "Ravenwood Manor," features a wine cellar, game room, movie theater, sauna, gym and a room with dolls on display, according to photos on the real estate listings.

Take a look inside.