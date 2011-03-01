A Great Week Indeed, for People Who Read

It’s a good week for readers everywhere.

Wednesday is "Read Across America Day," a celebration of the birthday and legacy of famed children's author Theodore Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

To celebrate, local organization "Philadelphia Reads" will have different community members serve as guest readers at Philadelphia schools throughout the week.

Mayor Michael Nutter was the guest reader at the Blankenburg Elementary School, Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Nutter read “Gertrude McFuzz,” a short story from Seuss’ book “Yertle the Turtle,” to students from kindergarten through fourth grade.

“Philadelphia Reads” also donated 250 new books to the school.

"Philadelphia Reads" is a nonprofit organization that works to help strengthen literacy skills among Philadelphia students.

It provides both mentors and resources for school, afterschool and summer school programs.

