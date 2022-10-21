Made in Jersey Festival

A Festival About All Things New Jersey? Yes, That's Happening

A festival celebrating all all things New Jersey happening this weekend.

By Kaamil Jones

Welcome to New Jersey Sign
If you can't get enough of New Jersey, there's a festival to support your needs.

The inaugural Made in Jersey Festival will take place this Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey.

According to the Visit South Jersey site, the festival is a "celebration of all things New Jersey" featuring vendors, producers and crafters from across the state, including local beer, wine, spirits and food trucks.

Featured Food Truck Vendors

  • Vagabond Kitchen
  • Decadent Delights
  • PJ Bucket Seafood
  • Just Fork It

Included in the family fun is live music from The Urban Guerilla Orchestra, Living on a Bad Name, Promise Land and Lights Out.

The event will run from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. and is free to attend, visitors can purchase drink tickets online which will also be available throughout the festival.

