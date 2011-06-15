“A Community Wrestling Against Cancer”

A member of the NBC10 family is battling cancer. Jordan Baumeister, a production assistant on the morning news, has been undergoing a series of treatments.
On July 15, a benefit is being held on his behalf, at Casey's Restaurant and Saloon, 812 Landsdowne Ave, Drexel Hill, Pa.
The event will be from 7p.m. to 11p.m.
Tickets are priced at $40.
All donations will support Jordan and his family.
Let's come together as a community and support a good cause!
For more information and tickets contact Karen Wilson kwilttista@gmail.com.