'I'm Angry, I'm Hurt': Grandfather Reacts to School Shooting

A local grandfather waited for hours on Wednesday, hopeful for news that his grandson, who was inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman opened fire, was among the living. Now, that grandfather is begging for change. NBC10's Rosemary Connors reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

A local grandfather waited for hours on Wednesday, hopeful for news that his grandson, who was inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a... See More