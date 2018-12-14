 Zombie Mall: Within the Walls of Burlington Center - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Zombie Mall: Within the Walls of Burlington Center

By Hannah Chinn

10 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
30 years after its unveiling, the Burlington Center Mall maintains its building structure -- and not much else. Here's a closer look into Central New Jersey's "zombie mall."
More Photo Galleries
Traveler Busted at NY Airport With 70 Live Finches in Hair Rollers
You Can Live on America's Oldest Residential Street
Connect With Us
AdChoices