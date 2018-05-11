If you ever wanted to explore Philadelphia's Fairmount Park from tree level, you'll soon have the chance.

The new Treetop Quest Philly high ropes course will open May 12 and features trails up to 60 feet above the forest floor, 65 treetop ropes courses and 17 zip lines, environmental-education signage, and two courses: one for children under the age of five, and the second for people ages 10 and older.

Over the years proposals for the course had been close to approval, but were rejected due to concerns about how the facility could impact trees and wildlife in the area. Last year the proposal was finally inked and contracted by the Georgia-based company Treetop Quest.

Tickets range from $17 to $51 and can be purchased both in person and online.

Revenue generated from the course will also help the city, according to a partnership between Treetop Quest and Philadelphia’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Of the $500,000 used to build the course $20,000 will go to city coffers, in addition to four percent of the facility’s annual revenue for the next 10 years.