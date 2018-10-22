Former Bensalem football coach Shannon Westmoreland is accused of raping juveniles since 1999. Police are seeking the community's help for more information. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

A former youth football coach accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles failed to show up to court for the start of his trial, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Bail has been revoked and a bench warrant has been issued for Shannon "Shawn" Westmoreland, 48, of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Officials say Westmoreland never appeared in court for his trial Monday morning on rape and sex assault charges.

"I hope he's okay," Paul Lang, Westmoreland's attorney, told NBC10. "I hope he returns to Bucks County so we can prove his innocence."

Anyone with information on Westmoreland's whereabouts should call 911.

Westmoreland was arrested at the Exton Mall where he worked back in June and charged with sexually assaulting three juveniles over a period between 1999 and 2015.

Westmoreland allegedly assaulted at least one of the victims while he coached with the Bensalem Rambler's Athletic Association in 2005. The victim was 15 at the time, police said.

Another victim was assaulted over the course of several years, from when she was four years old until she was nine or 10 years old, police said.

A third juvenile was allegedly assaulted over the course of 12 years, from when the child was six years old in 1999 until 2011.

Westmoreland is charged with rape, rape of a child under 13, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and other related offenses.