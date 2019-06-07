Philadelphia’s Pride Parade and Festival is this weekend. Rachel Ferguson, vice president of innovation and diverse markets from Visit Philadelphia is here to talk about Philly Pride.

Philly’s Comes Together to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride

Philly was one of the first cities to hold a Gay Pride Parade in 1972.

Forty-seven years later, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is getting ready to celebrate its largest Pride Parade yet.

Along with the parade and festival, there will be events all weekend to celebrate gay pride in Philly.

Events:

William Way Homecoming

Kick off pride weekend with live entertainment, cocktails, food and a silent auction at the 2019 William Way Homecoming.

When: Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kimmel Center

Cost: $25-$75

Philly Pride Kick-Off Block Party

Get your Pride Festival wristband for a discounted price of $10 at the pride kick-off party. You can enjoy four hours of food and amusements.

When: Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 12th and Locust Street

Cost: Free

Famous Queer Authors: Hands-on History

Enjoy a hand-on history lesson with rare books by famous LGBTQ authors. Guests ages 13 and older can interact with printed and handwritten materials in the Rare Book Department at The Free Library.

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Parkway Central Library

Cost: Free with registration

Philly Pride Run 5K and 1.5 Mile Fun Run

Start your Pride Parade day with a fun run! Race down the historic Pride Parade route to support LGBTQ members and their families.

When: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 12th and Locust Street

Cost: $50

Pride Parade and Festival

This year’s pride parade and festival celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which started the LGBTQ civil rights movement. This will be Philly Pride Presents’ 31st PrideDay, with more than 25,000 expected attendees.

There will be road closures from 13th and Locust to Washington Square, from 7th Street to Market Street and from Market Street to Penn's Landing.

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 13th and Locust to the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Cost: $15