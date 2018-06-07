The countdown is on! The Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway kicks off July 4th! We have new details on the holiday party you don't want to miss!

There's no better place to celebrate the United States of America's birthday than in the place where our nation was founded — Philadelphia.

Philly throws the best Fourth of July party with the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration: Seven days of culture, food, music and a world-class performance from Pitbull. All for free!

This year, you and your family can enjoy 50 events ranging from movies to live music performances to fireworks. We have a full rundown of events by day (just click on the day below), but here's a few of the marquee events:

THURSDAY, JUNE 28



Wawa Hoagie Day

Enjoy a 7-ton hoagie salute, FREE Wawa hoagies, a performance by the USO Show Troupe and hoagie building competition between police and firefighters.

Summer Love Launch Party

Enjoy nonstop entertainment on multiple stages celebrating Philadelphia’s artists and neighborhoods along with food and drink.

Free Museum Day at National Constitution Center

Learn about the U.S. Constitution and how the Founding Fathers emblazoned our freedoms in law with a free visit to the only museum dedicated to the most important document in our nation.



See even MORE events from June 28 here.





FRIDAY, JUNE 29



PECO Go 4th and Learn at Penn Park

Experience fun educational free interactive activities and demonstrations highlighting American History, innovation, arts and fun! Enjoy free books courtesy of Books in Homes USA.

Red, White and Blue Happy Hours

Extend the weekend and enjoy drink specials, entertainment and giveaways at several locations around the city.

Philly @ the Movies: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

E.T. will phone home on the big screen at The Piazza at Schmidt's Commons. Enjoy a free screening of this movie classic from Stephen Spielberg.



See even MORE events from June 29 here.





SATURDAY, JUNE 30



On the Waterfront: Delaware River Music Festival

Enjoy an all-day music festival on the banks of the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia.

NEW THIS YEAR: Philly Ice Cream Scoop!

Fun for ice cream-lovers of all ages, featuring 14 of Philly’s top ice cream producers and dozens of ice cream specials from the Market’s own merchants.

NEW THIS YEAR: Pennsylvania Convention Center Community Festival

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Convention Center with a community festival with live entertainment, tours of the Center’s $1.5 million art collection, birthday cake and a screening of the hit animated movie SING.

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

This year’s fireworks displays will be even bigger and better than ever. Two spectacular shows will dazzle audiences with new special effects and love-themed soundtracks which will be broadcast on the iHeartRadio app.

See even MORE events from June 30 here.







SUNDAY, JULY 1



NEW THIS YEAR: Orangetheory Freedom Fit Fest

Fitness enthusiasts of all levels are welcome to row, run or ride with free Orangetheory inspired activities at the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Activities include scenic runs, bike rides, rowing challenges and pop-up classes followed by a free showing of Rocky. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor beer garden with bites from local food trucks throughout the day.

Pay What You Wish at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Stroll through the galleries of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a fraction of the price of regular admission. Just pay as you wish to enjoy the museum's priceless treasures.



Gospel on Independence Concert

This event will send a message of love through song with performances by more than 150 singers and praise dancers from throughout the tri-state area, including the dynamic singing preachers “The Four Tenors,” for a hand-clapping and foot stomping soulful good time.

See even MORE events from July 1 here.





MONDAY, JULY 2



PECO Go 4th and Learn: Uncle Bobby's Coffee & Books

Experience fun educational free interactive activities and demonstrations highlighting American History, innovation, arts and fun! Enjoy free books courtesy of Books in Homes USA.

Philly @ the Movies: Pitch Perfect

Sing along with the Barden Bellas on their quest to be the best college acapella group around. This hilarious film will be shown at Xfinity Live in South Philly.



Kimmel Center's Broadway Philadelphia on Independence

This event will delight audiences with song selections from the 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season featuring performances from some of Broadway’s hottest shows coming to Philadelphia including Charlie & The Chocolate Factory; Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; RENT; Anastasia; CATS; and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

See even MORE events from July 2 here.





TUESDAY, JULY 3



Sand Sculpture Spectacular

World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture spectacular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia's Historic District Block Party

Philly loves a block party and this year’s edition highlights the City of Brotherly Love’s signature music, art, entertainment, history, culture and food. A Kids’ Stage and Kids’ Zone for family-friendly entertainment, dozens of food trucks, pop-up performers and other activities make this an all-ages favorite. Behind-the-scenes tours of the renovated The Bourse Building and a lively beer garden for the over 21 set will celebrate the upcoming re-opening of one of the city’s beloved institutions which will feature a new food hall, artisans and other services. The event ends with the rousing POPS on Independence concert.

POPS on Independence Concert

With Independence Hall as the dramatic backdrop, conductor Todd Ellison will lead the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra in a patriotic, entertaining performance starring Grammy-Award Winner Heather Headley. The Philadelphia tradition draws more than 15,000 locals and visitors each year. Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal, this performance is part of the POPS Salute Series, an expanding portfolio of programs performed on American holidays, celebrating those who serve our country, its cities, and communities.

See even MORE events from July 3 here.





WEDNESDAY JULY 4



Celebration of Freedom at Independence Hall

The City of Philadelphia’s Office of the City Representative and Independence National Historical Park will present the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall where The Philly POPS will be honored for their 40-year history in Philadelphia and their contributions to education in schools. Mayor Kenney will present The Magis Award. And The Wawa Foundation will present The Wawa Foundation Hero Award, totaling $80,000 to four non-profit organizations committed to serving the Greater Philadelphia area.

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert featuring Pitbull

Grammy® winning global superstar, business entrepreneur and community icon Pitbull headlines the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert for the first time. The free, three-hour extravaganza also features The Philly POPS® BIG Band joined by Grammy Award Winning R&B, Gospel and Broadway Star Heather Headley, and R&B singers Tiffany Jones, Alita Moses, and Desahanna Wooden. Food trucks, beer gardens and fun activities round out a night of blockbuster fun on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks

This year’s July 4th fireworks spectacular will be even bigger and better. Two spectacular shows will dazzle audiences with new special effects. You can watch the entire show live on NBC10.

See even MORE events from July 4 here.

