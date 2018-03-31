A woman died in a crash that began on Interstate 95 and ended on a Philadelphia street early Saturday, March 31, 2018.

A woman died and a man was seriously injured when a car they were traveling in early Saturday jumped a guardrail on Interstate 95 and tumbled down a grassy embankment into the Philadelphia neighborhood below, police said.

The 21-year-old Philadelphia woman was ejected from the car, as was the man, when the car finally came to a rest on Wheatsheaf Lane in the Port Richmond section of the city, state police said.

The crumbled vehicle had flipped multiple times after its driver lost control about 3:40 a.m. Police have not said who was driving the vehicle, but investigators did say it was traveling at high speed when the crash occurred.

The car was heading north on the highway near mile marker 26, police said. It was not a police chase, they said in a statement.

Check back for more details as they become known on this breaking news story.



