The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's army of staff pavers and contractors will be filling potholes on more than 70 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region.

"You got to play football around these joints, real rap. Are you really swerving? Swerving left and right," Kevin Brookins, who commutes along 65th Street in West Philadelphia, said of his daily drive. "You got to go 10 mph just to go around anything."

Here is a comprehensive list of those roads getting much-needed fixes:

Bucks County

• Route 32 (River Road) in Morrisville Borough, Plumstead, Solebury townships;

• Route 213 (Maple Avenue) in Middletown Township, Langhorne Borough;

• Route 412 (Geigel Hill Road) in Durham Township;

• Route 513 (Bellevue Avenue) in Penndel Borough

• Route 611 in Durham, Nockamixon townships;

• Oxford Valley Road in Falls Township;

• Wrightstown Road in Upper Makefield Township;

• Mechanicsville Road in Bensalem Township;

• Stump Road in Plumstead Township;

• Dark Hollow Road in Bedminster Township;

• Butler Avenue in New Britain Borough, New Britain Township;

• Almshouse Road in Warwick Township;

• Swamp Road in Warwick, Buckingham townships;

• Pullen Station Road in Richland, Springfield townships;

• Allentown Road in West Rockhill, Milford townships;

• Pennsbury Road in Falls Township;

• Radcliffe Street in Bristol Borough;

• Stony Hill Road in Lower Makefield Township; and

• Covered Bridge Road in Haycock Township;

Chester County

• Route 10 (Conestoga Avenue) in Honey Brook Township;

• Route 82 (Manor Road) in West Nantmeal Township;

• Route 113 (Kimberton Road) in East Pikeland Township;

• Route 272 (Christine Road) in East Nottingham, West Nottingham townships;

• Route 282 (Creek Road) in Wallace Township;

• Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) in North Coventry Township;

• Creek Road in West Goshen Township;

• King Road in East Whiteland Township;

• Boot Road in East Caln, East Goshen, West Goshen, West Whiteland townships;

• Ship Road in Uwchlan Township;

• Byers Road in Upper Uwchlan Township;

• Pothouse Road in East Pikeland Township;

• St. Matthews Rd in West Vincent Township;

• Chestnut Tree Road in West Nantmeal Township;

• Burnt Mill Road in Kennett Township; and

• Newark Road in Franklin, New London, Penn townships.

Delaware County

• Interstate 95 in Ridley Township;

• U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Springfield, Middletown, Concord townships;

• U.S. 202 in Concord Township;

• Route 320 (Sproul Road) in Springfield Township;

• Lenni Road in Aston Township;

• Turner Road in Nether Providence Township;

• Haverford Road in Haverford Township;

• Darby-Paoli Road in Radnor Township; and

• Eagle Road in Haverford Township.

Montgomery County

• U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Upper Merion Township;

• U.S. 422 in Lower Providence, Upper Providence, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry townships;

• Route 29 (Gravel Pike) Collegeville Borough;

• Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) in Worcester Township;

• Morris Road/Harrington Road in Lower Merion Township;

• School Road in Whitpain Township;

• North Trooper Road in Worcester Township;

• Armand Hammer Boulevard in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Pottstown Borough;

• Keim Street in Lower Pottsgrove Township;

• Blair Mill Road in Lower Moreland Township;

• Pennsylvania Avenue in Upper Dublin Township;

• Pennsylvania Avenue in Springfield Township; and

• Warminster Avenue in Hatboro Borough.

Philadelphia

• Interstate 76;

• Interstate 95;

• U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);

• Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue/Welsh Road);

• Broad Street (Route 611);

• 65th Street;

• Kelly Drive;

• Broad Street;

• Market Street;

• Grays Ferry Avenue;

• Columbus Boulevard;

• Richmond Street;

• Delaware Avenue; and

• Marshall Road