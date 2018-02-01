Yes, You Can Wear Your Underdog Mask at the Super Bowl

Chris Long celebrates the Eagles' underdog status in a dog mask, after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Philadelphia's famous underdog masks will be allowed at the stands at the Super Bowl, the NFL said Thursday.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted that Eagles fans can bring the masks -- though they have to be removed at security.

The masks have become a symbol for the Eagles' status as perennial, but proud, underdogs as they marched through the playoffs. After the team's 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round, Chris Long and Lane Johnson wore german shepherd masks on the field ... and a mask industry sprung up overnight.

Something called “Novelty Halloween Party Latex Animal Dog Head Mask German Shepherd” became an Amazon best seller. Other, less fierce, dog masks did, too.

NBC Philadelphia even created a Facebook camera filter that turns your head into a dog mask.

Now, we're going to see them all over the stands at Sunday's Super Bowl, where fans from Pennsylvania and New Jersey have snapped up about 20 percent of all tickets sold, according to StubHub. And that doesn't count Eagles fans from other locales.