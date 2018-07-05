Nearly two weeks after a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed while playing in a West Philadelphia street, a suspect is accused in Xavier Moy's death.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office announced homicide by vehicle, fleeing a deadly crash and involuntary manslaughter charges against Anisa Thompson Thursday.
Moy, 5, was hit along the 5000 block of Irving Street back on June 22, police said.
Family members said the boy was playing in the street with others when a sedan rolled down the street and struck him.
The driver left the scene after the crash.
Bail for Thompson is expected to be set at $500,000, Krasner spokesman Ben Waxman said. It was unclear if Thompson has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.