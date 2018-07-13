Wu-Tang Clan creator and member RZA is set to appear and speak this weekend at the Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival.

Calling all vegans and Wu-Tang fans: the Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival is taking place this weekend in New Jersey, and attendees are set to be rubbing shoulders with one of hip-hop's greats.

The festival will include more than 200 food and retail vendors, a 10k and 5k race on the boardwalk, live music, chef demonstrations, and notably keynote speakers such the RZA (aka Robert F. Diggs, creator of Wu-Tang Clan).

The Wu-Tang member, promoter of veganism himself, is just one of many speakers to appear this weekend at the festival.

The outspoken vegan said in a 2017 interview with Vibe that he has been vegan for more than 20 years.

He said he he initially adopted a pescatarian diet, and after Wu-Tang Clan completed "Wu-Tang Forever," felt that he “evolved and completely dived into veganism.”



Earlier this year he launched a vegan-friendly streetwear line.

RZA is set to speak inside the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival hopes to spread the idea of veganism and encourage others to adapt to the healthier and happier lifestyle to New Jersey.

The festival will be held at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City (801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ). Tickets must be purchased beforehand.