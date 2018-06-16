A worker at Delaware Park, a horse racing track, has been suspended after video surfaced Thursday allegedly showing him punching one of the animals in the face multiple times.

An administrative hearing was scheduled for Saturday to decide what to do about the worker at Delaware Park in Wilmington, according to the state Thoroughbred Racing Commission.

He has not been identified, but a track official said he is an assistant handler. At the time of the punching, the handler was in the starting gate with the horse, whose name is Accolade.

The incident occurred moments before the start of the fifth race of the day at the track. Accolade went on to finish sixth out of seven horses, beating only another horse named Trust the Process.

"Delaware Park in no way condones the mistreatment of animals and immediately suspended the assistant starter involved in an incident before the 5th race yesterday at the racetrack," track official Chris Sobocinski said in an email. "The incident has been referred to the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission, which will investigate."

The commission said in a statement that the hearing Saturday will be followed by a ruling announced Sunday or Monday.