Woman Trapped in Burning West Deptford Home Killed

Firefighters douse the remains of a West Deptford, New Jersey, home with water on Monday, August 26, 2019.

A woman was killed after she was unable to escape a fire that engulfed her West Deptford, New Jersey, home early Monday.

Jacqueline Truss, 75, was found dead near the kitchen of her home along the 1500 block of Division Street, authorities said.

A neighbor first saw flames coming from the rear of the single family home around 1:30 a.m. Monday. They threw a brick through a window of the home to aid in her escape, authorities said.

When firefighters arrived, they conducted a search, but needed to pull back over fears that the home may collapse.

"Sad feeling when you know you cannot get inside the house. They couldn’t see one foot inside the residence," West Deptford Police Chief Sean McKenna said.

The fire was so intense that several nearby trees were ignited and a neighboring home was damaged.

One firefighter suffered minor smoke inhalation. They're expected to be OK.

Truss was the widow of veteran West Deptford police officer George Truss, McKenna said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.