Police are searching for a woman accused of threatening a pregnant employee inside a Philadelphia flower shop with a stun gun, robbing her and then fleeing the scene in an Uber.

"I was kind of in tears," Dashley Hernandez said. "She knew I was pregnant. I was being nice to her from the beginning."

The unidentified woman entered the D&J Flower shop on 1501 East Luzerne St. in the Juniata Park section of the city Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and began asking Dashley Hernandez, a store employee who is pregnant with twins, about $300 flower arrangements.

Police say the woman picked out an arrangement and asked Hernandez to order an Uber ride for her so that she could go to get money.

After Hernandez ordered the Uber, the woman left the store. The woman then returned minutes later and demanded Hernandez order another Uber, police said. As Hernandez tried to order another one, the woman allegedly pulled out a stun gun and threatened to use it on her belly.

"She brought out the taser, turned it on, and she was telling me, 'Give me this. Give me an Uber. Give me what I want. I'm going to kill ya'll,'" Hernandez said.



The woman then stole $20 from the register, went into an Uber that was waiting outside and then fled the scene.

"I think it's bizarre because she gave me the address where she was going," Hernandez said.



Hernandez was not injured during the incident.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Philadelphia Police.

