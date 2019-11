A woman was found stabbed to death inside a Philadelphia home on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman was found naked and unresponsive by her mother inside the second floor bathroom of a home on the 800 block of Bergen Street at 5:27 p.m. The woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:36 p.m. A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Police told NBC10 the woman lived alone at the home.