Police say a woman was apparently ambushed after she was found shot dead inside her still-running car Saturday in Philadelphia's Oak Lane neighborhood.

The 39-year-old woman had been shot five times when police found her after responding to a call around 2:25 a.m. on the 400 block of W. 65th Avenue, Philadelphia Police Capt. George Fuchs said. Distraught family members were the ones who found her body and called police, Fuchs said.

The gunman shot the woman three times in the head, once in the neck and once in the cheek as she was parking her car, the captain added. The vehicle was still running when police arrived.

"It appeared to be an ambush. The shots were fired at point-blank range," Fuchs said.

Investigators found surveillance video that showed the gunman committing the murder. He appeared to be a male in his late 20s to early 30s, the captain said. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and light sneakers and was last seen running away eastbound down 65th Avenue.

Police have not made any arrests or determined a motive for the shooting.