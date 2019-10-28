Police spent hours investigating a shooting Sunday night into Monday morning. Investigators revealed few details about what happened. A young woman's family says she died in the shooting.

Woman's Family Says She Was Gunned Down in Alley

A young woman’s family says she was gunned down in a Bucks County alleyway overnight.

Bristol Township officers rushed to the alley near Mitchell and Bloomsdale roads around 11 p.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.

Township police would reveal no further details about the incident as they spent hours scouring the area for evidence.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots late Sunday night. They then saw police covering a body.

A woman approached an NBC10 crew and said her 22-year-old daughter had been killed.

Other friends and family recalled the young woman, who authorities have yet to identify, as a wonderful person who was taken too soon.

"Everybody loved her," the victim’s godfather Shihema Wilson said. "She didn’t get a chance to live her life."