A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot twice by his next door neighbor in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred Monday morning on the 200 block of Devereaux Avenue. Police say an unidentified woman shot her neighbor, a 24-year-old man, once in the right side of his stomach and once in his lower hip.

The man was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Police have released few details regarding what led to the shooting or a possible motive. They say the woman, who has been living in the neighborhood for a few months, has a permit to carry a weapon. They have not yet revealed whether she will face any charges.

Police continue to investigate.