Woman Shoots Next Door Neighbor in Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Woman Shoots Next Door Neighbor in Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

Police say an unidentified woman shot her neighbor, a 24-year-old man, once in the right side of his stomach and once in his lower hip.

By David Chang

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Accused of Shooting Neighbor in Northeast Philadelphia

    Police say a woman shot her neighbor in Northeast Philadelphia. Now the victim is fighting for his life as police investigate.

     

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot twice by his next door neighbor in Northeast Philadelphia.

    The shooting occurred Monday morning on the 200 block of Devereaux Avenue. Police say an unidentified woman shot her neighbor, a 24-year-old man, once in the right side of his stomach and once in his lower hip.

    The man was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

    Police have released few details regarding what led to the shooting or a possible motive. They say the woman, who has been living in the neighborhood for a few months, has a permit to carry a weapon. They have not yet revealed whether she will face any charges.

    Police continue to investigate.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices