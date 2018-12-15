Woman Raped at Gunpoint in University City - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman Raped at Gunpoint in University City

The suspect was last seen running away under the Walnut Street Bridge.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 11 minutes ago

    Police investigate the scene of an alleged rape in University City on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

    Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in the University City section of Philadelphia Saturday morning.

    The alleged rape happened on the 3100 block of Walnut Street around 4:00 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

    The suspect is described as a man dressed in dark clothing. He was last seen running away under the Walnut Street Bridge.

    The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say she has no connection to the nearby University of Pennsylvania, though university police are assisting the PPD with the investigation.

      

